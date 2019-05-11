|
|
FARWELL - Bethany Jane Krauss, age 70, formerly of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home in Farwell.
Jane was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Audrey (Whitecotten) Kaufman on July 24, 1948, in Saginaw. She was united in marriage to Michael Krauss on Aug. 20, 1994, in Tecumseh. Jane earned her master's degree in education from Eastern Michigan University. She taught music and elementary education for 26 years, the majority of those years were spent as a
first-grade teacher in Tecumseh Public Schools. Jane was a mentor and cooperating teacher for beginning teachers.
Jane was also very active in church where she led and participated in the choirs and served in church leadership. She loved her Lord. She enjoyed her time spent mentoring in the MOPS (Mothers Of Pre-Schoolers) program as a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. Jane enjoyed gospel music and hymns. She also enjoyed gardening and bird
watching.
Jane is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Elizabeth (Ville) Suoranta of Charlottesville, Va.; and Benjamin (Jami) Hill of Dundee; grandchildren, Ashlyn Hill, Cole Hill and Connor Georges; her sister, Rebekah Britton of Flint; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a niece, Kathie Britton; and the father of her children, David Hill.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions are suggested to the , , the Daybreak Adult Day Services of Adrian or the Seasons Adult Day Health Service of Midland. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 18, at the First Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. and a service immediately following.
Arrangements were handled by the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.stephensonwyman.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019