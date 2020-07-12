1/1
Betty Ann O’Hare
1942 - 2020
CLINTON - Betty Ann O'Hare, age 78, of Clinton died Friday, July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1942, in Alabama.

Betty was very crafty and loved knitting, quilting, sewing and making things for family and friends. She also enjoyed painting and spending time in her garden.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Audra (Jason) Stringer of Clinton, Julia Heimerdinger of Clinton, Marian Van Solkema of Chandler, Ariz., and Ann (Patrick) Watson of Las Vegas, Nev.; siblings, Terry (Carol) Reister of Cement City and Judy Thompson of Puyallup, Wash.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Pigg of Adrian; grandchildren, Loyd, Brandon, Jack, Brianna, Hailey (Alan), Taylor, Morgan, Connor, Shelbi and Ian; and one great-grandchild, Landon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bruce Pigg; and sisters, Bonnie and Janice.

A memorial visitation for Betty will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will follow at 6 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Audra. A private inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Youth Haven. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
302 N Jackson St
Clinton, MI 49236
(517) 456-4164
