ADRIAN - Betty Irene Ward, age 84 of Adrian, Mich., passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at home under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. She was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Morenci, Mich., the daughter of Ray and Mabel (Brim) Brink. On June 10, 1953, she married Andrew Ward Jr.,and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2018. Betty really loved playing bingo, gardening and flea marketing.
She is survived by her children, Wendell Dean (Cynthia) Ward, Merrie Ann (Jim) Baggett and Ilah Marie Ward; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Albert Brink; and two sisters, Helen Stahl, and Edith Wonders and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Andrew Ward Jr., she was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mabel Brink; two sons, Kenny Roger Ward and Roger Lee Ward; and siblings, Floyd Leady, Ray Brink, James Brink, Louise Fazekas, Hazel Crall and Earl Brink.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich., with Chaplain Gary Krohn officiating. Visitation will also be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019