Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Irene Ward


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Irene Ward Obituary
ADRIAN - Betty Irene Ward, age 84 of Adrian, Mich., passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at home under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. She was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Morenci, Mich., the daughter of Ray and Mabel (Brim) Brink. On June 10, 1953, she married Andrew Ward Jr.,and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2018. Betty really loved playing bingo, gardening and flea marketing.

She is survived by her children, Wendell Dean (Cynthia) Ward, Merrie Ann (Jim) Baggett and Ilah Marie Ward; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Albert Brink; and two sisters, Helen Stahl, and Edith Wonders and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Andrew Ward Jr., she was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mabel Brink; two sons, Kenny Roger Ward and Roger Lee Ward; and siblings, Floyd Leady, Ray Brink, James Brink, Louise Fazekas, Hazel Crall and Earl Brink.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich., with Chaplain Gary Krohn officiating. Visitation will also be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now