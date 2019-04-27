|
HUDSON - Betty J. Clark, 89, of rural Hudson died Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 4, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of the late John Henry and Veda Ellen (Esterline) Alten. She married Myron C. Clark on Nov. 12, 1949, in Clayton, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2016.
Betty graduated from Hudson High School with the class of 1949 and was a lifelong Hudson resident. She worked as a school bus driver for Waldron Schools for 28 years, was an avid bowler and a member of the Eastern Star in Medina.
Surviving Betty are her children, Roger (Shirley) Clark of Hudson, Daniel (Teresa) Clark of Pittsford, and Linda Mason of Hudson; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson, Scott Clark.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Douglas Plunkett officiating. Interment will take place at Prattville Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty may be made to a . Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019