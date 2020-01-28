|
BLISSFIELD - Betty Jane Sell, 89 of Blissfield, died Monday morning, Jan. 27, 2020, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian.
She was born July 3, 1930, in Toledo to Arthur and Adalena (Tagsold) Goetz. Betty graduated from Blissfield High School with the Class of 1948. She married Gerald "Gerry" Sell on Dec. 3, 1950, in Riga and they celebrated 46 years together before his passing in 1997.
Betty was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Adrian. She enjoyed photography, scrapbooking and creating floral arrangements. Spending time with family was very important to Betty and she was a loyal fan attending her granddaughters' sporting events.
Surviving is her son, Vernon (Linda) Sell of Blissfield; granddaughters, Angie Sell of Durango, Colo., and Vicki (Dave) McPeak of Midland, Mich.; great-granddaughters, Cadence, Charlotte and Cecelia McPeak; siblings, Barbara Phillips and Paul (Ann) Goetz, and good friend, Roy Spencer. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald and brother-in-law, Bill Phillips.
A funeral service for Betty will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Adrian, with the Rev. Joel Sarrault officiating. Burial will follow in Ogden Township Cemetery, formerly Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or St. John's Lutheran Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
