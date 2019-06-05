|
|
CLINTON - Betty Jean Campbell of Clinton passed away Monday June 3, 2019, in Adrian at the age of 92.
She was born July 17, 1926, in Kalamazoo, Mich., the daughter of the late Lynn and Lola (Waters) Nolan. She fell in love and married an Army sergeant, Rex Campbell, on Jan. 27, 1945.
Betty was a gentle, understanding woman who loved her family with all her heart and always put them first. She was a former member at the Clinton Assembly of God and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved playing bingo and baking. She worked side by side with her husband at Campbell's Bakery in Clinton, which they owned and operated.
Betty is survived by her children, James (Sharon) Campbell of Clinton, Phillip Campbell of Atlanta, Ga.; and Mary Campbell of Britton; two grandchildren, Amanda Potter of Belleville and Nickolas Potter of Britton. In addition, she had two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Taylor Campbell; a sister, Joan from Battle Creek; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex E. Campbell; her parents and one grandson, James Lee Campbell.
Visitation for Betty will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019