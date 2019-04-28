|
TOLEDO - Betty Jean Lauderman, age 86, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Riga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
The daughter of Jay and Kathleen (Haas) Kistner, she was born on July 29, 1932, in McClure, Ohio. A graduate of Waite High School, she married Blaine Lauderman on July 27, 1950, at the Church of the Brethren in Toledo, Ohio, and they began their lives together in Temperance, Mich. Betty loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while she enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, camping and walking around the mall greeting anyone with a hug and conversation. She lived her faith by sewing cancer caps and quilts for the needy, crocheting mats for the homeless, serving at the Toledo Rescue Mission and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. She was also a Cub Scout and Campfire girls leader.
Betty and Blaine traveled all the U.S., Canada, the Holy Land, Austria and Holland and were former members of Hitch Up and Go Club.
Betty was a faithful member of Whiteford Wesleyan Church where she was involved in the prayer garden, VBS, funeral dinners and Bible studies and worked in the nursery with "Betty's Babies."
For those that knew Betty, her open Bible was not far away and her Lord and Savior were the center of her life as it was a priority to share her faith with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Blaine; children, Deb (Ken) Klem, Bruce (Rhonda) Lauderman, Brenda (John) Palmiter, Ben (Shelly) Lauderman and Brian (Ellen) Lauderman; nine siblings, Ruth Richardson, Charles (Sandy) Kistner, Shirley Walker, Roy Lee Kistner, Alice (Roland) Siefert, Daisy Zabik, Lily Halley, John Kistner and Mary Kisnter; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Teresa.
Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance. A celebration of Betty's life will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be private in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Whiteford Wesleyan Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bedfordfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019