Betty L. Dillon
1930 - 2020
TECUMSEH - Betty L. Dillon, 90, of Tecumseh went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 27.
She was born April 7, 1930, in Tecumseh the daughter of Charles and Lora (Steele) Miller. On Jan. 27, 1950, she married Charles W. Lickfelt, Jr., in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 1971, the result of an automobile accident.
She then married Edgar Dillon in Springville and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2015.
Betty was retired from Faraday Corporation.
She is survived by four daughters, Diane Zimmerman of Adrian, Charlene Palmer (Bob Whitaker) of Jackson, Sharon L. (Tony) Benjamin of Adrian and Glenda (Don) Stricklin of Tecumseh; her step-children, Merrilee (Jerry) Kennedy of Hudson, Harlan Dean (Debbie) Dillon of Onsted, Leon G. Dillon of Adrian, Sue Ellen (Douglas) Lake of Onsted, Wayland E. Dillon of Tecumseh; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Florence Miller of Tecumseh.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lila Eddinger and Joyce Russell and brothers, Charles Miller, Stanley Miller, Bob Miller and Russell Miller.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will then begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
