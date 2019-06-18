|
ERIE - Betty L. Miller died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home (Cheryl Hoffman and John Harmon) on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Erie. Born on Oct. 26, 1942, in Sand Creek, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on May 5.
Betty graduated from Adrian High School in 1960 and has been a very busy lady since then. She had so many talents in so many different areas, and was always helping others. She enjoyed her career as a USPS carrier for more than 20 years. Other occupations included farm wife, small poultry processing and bus driver for Blissfield Community Schools. On Dec. 2, 1992, Betty bowled a 300 game at Forest View Lanes. She has been very engaged and active in genealogy groups and has worked very hard on finding every leaf on the tree. Betty was a very hard worker right up to a month before her death.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Cheryl Hoffman (John Harmon); grandsons, Christopher (Rachael) and Sean (Phyllis) Hoffman; and great-grandchildren, Chelsia, Parker, Paityn and Colton is due in July. She also leaves three stepgrandchildren, Shauna, Samantha and Seth Harmon; another daughter, Chery (Dean) Niederkohr; grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Simbeck, Wade (Alexis) and Zack; and great-grandson J.J. She also leaves brother, Fred Anderson; sister Linda (Jim) Tate; her cousins and best friends, Sharon Kooinga and Carolyn (Gene) Covell; and many additional extended family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Dorothy; stepmother, Madaline (Waffle); and son-in-law, Michael Hoffman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1460 Smith Road, at Jackman Road, in Temperance. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Interment at Sand Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 would be greatly appreciated.
