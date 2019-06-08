|
ADRIAN - Betty L. Stump, aged 86, departed this earth bound life on June 2, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility in the presence of her son, Walter Newton, and his wife, her daughter in marriage, Debra. Her daughter, Tina Golembiewski, was able to be present via social media.
When it was time she rushed for her peace without hesitation, she did not linger. For that we are grateful.
"True wealth does not glitter. It is revealed by the beauty of a life well lived." (Mridha)
Betty, in her time with us, lived life well, wealthy in the important things in life, glitter free.
She was born in Hudson, Mich., on July 25, 1932, the third daughter of Walter S. and Bertha I. (Arend) Hoffman. She spent her early life between the lives of a city kid in Toledo and as a country kid with family in southeastern Michigan. Betty graduated from Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio. She briefly attended the University of Toledo but determined that was not to be her life path and chose to work at Ford Motor Company. She retired from Ford after more than 30 years and having worked at multiple factory sites.
She spent her retirement years as a caregiver, role model and mentor to children (and adults), but especially to her own grandchildren. Oh, the stories they tell.
The children of the community of Onsted also benefitted from her presence. She prided her self on being "the donut Grama and official player encourager" for the Onsted Soccer Club for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed her interactions with the adults and children with whom she came in contact every Saturday morning for many spring and fall seasons.
She loved countless pets, from Toby her first dog to Frankie (her baby) who survives. She loved working outside in the yard (riding a tractor) and being on the lake. She LOVED her Red Wings and hockey and rejoiced at the return of Steve Yzerman.
Those going before include a son, Barry; her parents; a sister, Lois A. Fennen and her husband, George Fennen; a nephew, James Fennen; and a brother-in-law Gordon Hunter.
Those who survive include a sister, Joyce Hunter of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Betty's children, daughter Tina and son, Walter and his wife, Debra; and grandchildren, Melissa (Dominic) Forlano, Shayne (Alexandria) Newton, Tyler (Elizabeth) Golembiewski, Dustin (Kathryn) Golembiewski and Amanda (Ryder) Newton; great-grandchildren, Dominic (Ahnna) Forlano, Thomas Forlano, Kaycie Kimbrell, Madi and Nick Forlano and Weylynn Golembiewski; a great-great-grandson, Westin Forlano; and many nieces and nephews. Survivors also include countless other family members including, but not limited to, Jack Christian and his family, the Lambes family, Molly LaPointe and her family and her Kingdom Hall family.
Per Betty's wishes cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Lenawee, as they played a very important part in our lives the last several months.
We, her family, and her extended family as noted above, take solace in her passing knowing that she will be reunited with beloved family members and enjoy their presence pain free. She is happy and whole again.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 8 to June 9, 2019