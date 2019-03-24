|
BERKEY, Ohio - Betty Lou Arno, age 92, of Berkey, Ohio, died March 17, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital with loving family at her side.
She was born May 5, 1926 in Ottawa Lake to the late Harold and Elva (Grimes) Pollock. Betty, her husband and children operated Mor-N-C Lanes Bowling Alley in Morenci for more than 25 years, putting in many long days. They had previously operated Arno Excavating where she operated a dump truck for several years. Betty always remained an active homemaker, devoted wife and mother, no matter how many hours she worked. She enjoyed travel, dancing, playing bingo and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and Zenobia Jeepsters along with her husband. Betty will be lovingly remembered for her kind, compassionate, helping nature and for the bright, uplifting smile she offered to everyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert (Kathy) Arno, Linda (Max) Snow, Barb (Tim) Reynolds, David (Linda) Arno and Douglas (Carol) Arno; 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Harvey Arno, on Aug. 30, 2004; grandson, Brent Snow; and six siblings.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 30, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Road), Toledo, concluded with services to celebrate Betty's life at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to a .
Published in The Daily Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019