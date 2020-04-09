|
ADRIAN - Betty Louise Hubbell, 74, of Adrian passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Jackson to Alonzo and Juanita (Echler) Eaton. Betty married Hugh Hubbell on May 29, 1964.
Betty loved being a homemaker and enjoyed canning vegetables, crafting, especially sewing, crocheting, knitting and canvassing.
In addition to her husband, Hugh, Betty is survived by her children, Arnold (Janice) Hubbell of Jackson, Louise (Gary) Radant of Adrian, Glenn (Teresa) Hubbell of Osseo and Rose (Larry Bretthauer) Gehring of Adrian; brother, Jim (Delores) Eaton; sisters, Joyce Rubley and Alice Gettings; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harry Eaton.
A private family graveside service will be held for Betty L. Hubbell at Maplewood Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Webb officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Reading Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020