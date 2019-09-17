Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sue ""Gma"" Mitchell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Sue ""Gma"" Mitchell Obituary
MORENCI - Betty Sue "Gma" Mitchell age 76 of Morenci, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Facility in Adrian.

She was born July 4, 1943, in Haleyville, Ala., to William Otho and Ora Lee (Brown) Setliff. On Aug. 4, 1959, she married Bobby Joe Mitchell in Adrian. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2017. Betty was employed at Garden State Tanning. She was a member of the Morenci Bible Fellowship. Betty was an avid Bingo Player and Casino visitor. All her life she made homemade quilts. She enjoyed traveling, reading and watching westerns.

Betty is survived by a daughter and her husband, Shannon and Elvis McClain of Morenci; four grandsons, Antheny "Andy" (Heather) Mitchell, Scotty Mitchell, Travis McClain and Trevor McClain and his fiancée Stefanie Weaver; and five great-grandchildren, Cortney, Kaiden, Mason, Payton, and Myan. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Walter Setliff; and a sister, Joyce Lehto.

Visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. James Yatzek and Mr. Robbie Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now