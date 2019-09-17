|
MORENCI - Betty Sue "Gma" Mitchell age 76 of Morenci, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Facility in Adrian.
She was born July 4, 1943, in Haleyville, Ala., to William Otho and Ora Lee (Brown) Setliff. On Aug. 4, 1959, she married Bobby Joe Mitchell in Adrian. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2017. Betty was employed at Garden State Tanning. She was a member of the Morenci Bible Fellowship. Betty was an avid Bingo Player and Casino visitor. All her life she made homemade quilts. She enjoyed traveling, reading and watching westerns.
Betty is survived by a daughter and her husband, Shannon and Elvis McClain of Morenci; four grandsons, Antheny "Andy" (Heather) Mitchell, Scotty Mitchell, Travis McClain and Trevor McClain and his fiancée Stefanie Weaver; and five great-grandchildren, Cortney, Kaiden, Mason, Payton, and Myan. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Walter Setliff; and a sister, Joyce Lehto.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. James Yatzek and Mr. Robbie Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019