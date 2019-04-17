|
|
ADRIAN -?Beulah B. Lane, age 90, of Adrian, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby
Hospital.
Beulah was born on Oct. 31, 1928, to George and Mildred (Knauss) Underhill.
Beulah is survived by her children, Jerry Lane, Carol Hoag, Judith Rohrback, Kathleen Aleshire, Linda Baldwin, Marjorie Houttekier and Connie Baughey; and many beloved grandchildren; and siblings, George, Lee and Ruth Ann.
Funeral services for Beulah will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Pastor Deb Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019