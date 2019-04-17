Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah B. Lane


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beulah B. Lane Obituary
ADRIAN -?Beulah B. Lane, age 90, of Adrian, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby
Hospital.

Beulah was born on Oct. 31, 1928, to George and Mildred (Knauss) Underhill.

Beulah is survived by her children, Jerry Lane, Carol Hoag, Judith Rohrback, Kathleen Aleshire, Linda Baldwin, Marjorie Houttekier and Connie Baughey; and many beloved grandchildren; and siblings, George, Lee and Ruth Ann.

Funeral services for Beulah will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home with Pastor Deb Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now