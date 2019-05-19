|
ADRIAN - Beverly Ann Baldwin, age 86, of Adrian died May 18, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home under the loving care of her family and the Hospice staff.
She was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Fairfield Township to Elmer and Ethel (Plate) Hillard. She was valedictorian and DAR Good Citizen of the 1950 Sand Creek High School graduating class and also graduated from Cleary College. On May 27, 1967, she married James Baldwin in Adrian. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2016. Beverly was employed by the Adrian Training School as accounting and personnel supervisor for 32 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the First Christian Church, the State Employee Retirement Association and the Lenawee Stroke Club and received the Stroke Victor Award in 1993. She was a direct care volunteer of Hospice of Lenawee and a member of the Volunteer/Education Committee for Hospice of Lenawee for over 30 years. Along with her husband, Jim, she received the 1991 Service to Community Award from Gleaners. In 2003, they were nominated for Lenawee County Citizen of the Year.
Beverly is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George, Richard and Raymond Hillard; a sister, Venus Huyck; and two sisters in infancy.
Funeral services for Beverly will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Linda Farley of the First Christian Church officiating. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Hospice of Lenawee, or the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019