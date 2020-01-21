|
ADRIAN - Beverly Ann Rose, age 68 of Adrian, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Adrian, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Farnsworth) Miller. On July 26, 1969, in Adrian, she married David Lee Rose and he preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1981.
Beverly devoted her life to raising her children and she was one of Jehovah's Witnesses with the Tecumseh Congregation since 1973. Over the years she worked at Food Land, Arbor Drugs, Tecumseh District Library and Huntington Bank. She loved to cook, sew and spend time gardening. Beverly was a hard worker and was very giving to everyone.
Beverly is survived by her children Todd (Amy) Rose of Adrian, Diane Rose of Fayetteville, Ark., Patricia (Alan) Zorn of Adrian and Mary Rose of Adrian; one sister, Brenda (Bud) Haggard of Tecumseh and two brothers, Don (Paddy) Miller of Pontiac and Jeff (Sarah) Miller of Onsted; and two grandsons, David and Ethan Rose.
A Memorial Service for Beverly will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1200 Brown St. Tecumseh, MI 49286, with Thomas Dew officiating. Inurnment at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020