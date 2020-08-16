PLYMOUTH - Beverly Ann (Williams) Smith, age 86, of Livonia died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Brighton Gardens Assisted Living Facility.
She was born April 25, 1934, in Adrian to Harry Cortland Williams and Matilda Cecilia (Bussing). She graduated from Adrian High School in 1952.
On June 14, 1952, she married Therman Elvis Smith, and he survives. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in education in 1971. She was an elementary school teacher in Garden City, Mich., for over 34 years. She graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a master's degree in special education in 1985. She received a further specialist degree from Wayne State University in 1992.
She enjoyed bowling and participated in multiple leagues around Livonia. She enjoyed traveling and traveled throughout the United States and to several foreign countries. She loved to try new restaurants and different foods, especially desserts. Beverly enjoyed going on casino bus trips and playing the penny slots.
In addition to her husband, Therman, she is survived by two sons, Mark (Ann) Smith of California, Md., and Michael (Wendy) Smith of Livonia; two sisters-in-law, Marion Williams of Sand Creek and Philomena Williams also of Sand Creek; and four grandchildren, Claire Smith, Kimberly Smith, Ryan Smith and Kyle Smith.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard (Dick) Williams and Lavon (Bud) Williams; and sisters, Marvel Patterson, Joyce Sell and Loraine Williamson.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at noon at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.