|
|
ADRIAN - Beverly A. Fankhauser, age 83, of Adrian passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Montague, Mich., the daughter of Marcus and Anna (Radics) Abuja, and graduated from Montague High School. On Sept. 25, 1953, she married Jack E. Fankhauser, and they were blessed with 46 years together. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Beverly was a wonderful cook who worked in several restaurants, Morenci Hospital and, most recently, the Christian Family Centre. As a pastor's wife, she was involved in the churches he pastored, Good Hart Church and Canandaigua Community Church. She was a faithful member of Jasper Bible Church, serving on the board and participating in the women's groups.
She is survived by her sons, John (Julie) of Jasper, Marvin (Cindy) of Jackson and Andrew (Pam) of Bolivar, Mo.; sisters, Nancy Scott and Marilyn (Paul) Arnold; grandchildren, Heather (Kyle) Farran, Derek (Mary), Dale (Briana), Hannah Nunnally, Andrea, Seth (Megan), Jessica, Isaac (Courtney) and Joshua; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Abuja, and a granddaughter, Reba.
Memorial services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Jasper Bible Church with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to ABWE to support the mission work of Heather and Kyle Farran. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019