ADRIAN - Beverly Joan Matheny, age 83, of Adrian, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 28, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Detroit to Wilfred and Edna (Herweyer) Steadman. On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Richard P. Matheny in Warren, Mich. Beverly was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus. She had worked for the Garden City Hospital for 22 years. Beverly enjoyed making quilts, crocheting and bead art.
She is survived by her husband Richard; two sons, Richard M. Matheny (Becca) of Corunna, Mich., and Stephen C. (Maria Tranchida) Matheny of West Bloomfield; one daughter, Michele (Robert) Gardner of Adrian; and seven grandchildren, Teal (Ryan) Morrice, Patrick (Michelle) Matheny, Taylor Gardner, Haley (Jake) McNulty, Matteo Matheny, Morgan Gardner, and Anthony Matheny; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Steadman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus with the Rev. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020