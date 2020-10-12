TOLEDO - Beverly June Gray, age 87, journeyed to God's Kingdom to join her beloved husband, Richard Gray, on Oct. 9, 2020.
She was born June 21, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur and Lydia (Bach) Ford. She is predeceased by her sister, Elvina (Ford) Francis, and her brother, Arthur Allen Ford. She married her childhood sweetheart friend and love, Richard Leroy (Harroun) Gray, on Aug. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Raised in Sylvania, she graduated from Burnham High School in 1951 and moved to Blissfield to raise her children with her husband in 1958. She also attended Siena Heights College after the children were raised.
While raising her children, she was very active in 4-H as a 4-H leader and as a 4-H dorm mother at the Lenawee County Fair. During the fair week, she spent the days assisting in the kitchen preparing meals for the youth staying at the dorm. Beverly and her husband, Richard, taught classes for 4-H and strongly believed in the foundation that 4-H gave to youth.
When all her children were old enough, she decided to go to work as a car saleswoman. She was a pioneer in this industry as one of the first women to become a car salesperson and subsequently, a general sales manager for Gary Pastor Chevrolet. Beverly became very successful and was respected in this industry. She loved serving people and this profession. She last worked for Knapp Motors in Blissfield before retiring.
Beverly belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star - Fairfield Chapter. She was an active member serving as Worthy Matron from 1982 to 1985. In 1980-81, Beverly served as Special Committee Sunshine for the Grand Chapter. She worked side-by-side with her husband, Richard, a Mason, Royal Arch and Shriner. They worked to help children of need to be accepted to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Beverly always assisted in setting up the dinner and manning the phones for delivering the annual Masonic Christmas Dinner held at the Blissfield American Legion free of charge to anyone wanting to come for fellowship or to have the meal delivered to their home. Her husband, Richard, and fellow Masonic brothers set up this annual Masonic Christmas Dinner, which is still held each year.
Beverly volunteered at Hospice in Adrian to provide comfort massage as well as painting bird houses for the patients' viewing in the gardens. She was always ready to help in any way needed.
She was president of the Singles Professionals Club in Toledo, Ohio, in 2008-09. She was an avid bridge player, belonging to two bridge groups. Beverly enjoyed pinochle with friends as well. She was an artist who loved painting in oils of landscapes and still life. Beverly loved playing the piano and singing with her children and grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She belonged to a ladies golf club and held an annual golf fundraising tournament for the Shriners Hospital. Beverly also headed up an "Adopt a Soldier" program and organized the grade school children to write letters for each care package sent to the soldiers. She has touched so many lives that she will never meet in this earthly life.
Beverly loved to love people, always serving God. If you needed help, she would be there, no questions asked. Never judging and always loving, her love and devotion of God shown through her and her smile. Beverly served this earthly kingdom with devout ministries through her membership with St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as lay assisting minister, lay Eucharistic minister, council member, Sunday school teacher, church facility committee, and Meals on Wheels. Always ready to volunteer for what the church may need, she was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
Beverly was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren/great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved the role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.
She is a loving and devoted mother of Debra Ann Lastra (Andrew), Richard Allen Gray (Martha) and Denise Rock (preceded in death by Earl). Nana to Tiffney Miner (Jeff), Lucas Gray (Brittney), Abby Porter (David), Matt Lastra, Amber Norden (Colt), Stacie Burgette (Phil), Cody Rock; Great-Nana to Wesley Miner, Hailey Miner, Merideth Miner, Ethan Service, Gideon Norden, Logan Burgette, Olivia Burgette and "Tai Tai" to Elin Tan.
Her husband, Richard, and fellow Masonic brothers set up a special Blissfield Masonic Scholarship Fund for youth to assist with college tuition. Beverly is requesting donations be sent to the Blissfield Masonic Scholarship Fund in her name, in place of flowers.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, visitation at Wagley Funeral Home - Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., with the Eastern Star Service beginning at 7 p.m. The following Friday morning, Oct. 16, visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Blissfield, with a service at 11 a.m. Interment at Wolfinger Family Cemetery will follow immediately after.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."