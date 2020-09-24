1/1
Beverly Lucille (Leach) Bosley
1932 - 2020
CRESTLINE, Ohio - Beverly Lucille (Leach) Bosley, 88, of Crestline, Ohio passed away after a short illness on July 29, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bucyrus.
Beverly was born in Escanaba on Jan. 7, 1932, to the late George and Leola (Rusha) Leach. She married Henry "Hank" Bosley on Sept. 4, 1976, and he survives her.
Beverly is retired from the Crestline Hospital for 20 years as a dietary technician. She graduated from Adrian High School. Beverly enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo.
Beverly is survived by spouse Henry "Hank" Bosley; her daughter, Kay Rodgers; her step-daughters, Diana Wendling, Bellville and Joanie McLaughlin; her sister Shirley Callahan, Adrian; niece Sandra Hasenpflug and nephew Rodney Callahan, both of Adrian and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Rick" Rodgers.
Beverly was laid to rest next to her son, Rick in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
