ADRIAN -?Sister Beverly McEachin, formerly known as Sister Marie Neil McEachin, died on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 90 years of age and in the 72nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Beverly was born in Detroit, Mich., to Neil and Mildred (Piche) McEachin. She graduated from St. Paul High School in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in guidance from University of Detroit (Detroit-Mercy) in Detroit.
Sister spent 30 years ministering in elementary and secondary education and school counseling in Chicago, Elmhurst and Elgin, Ill.; Casa Grande, Ariz.; and St. Clair, Paw Paw, Detroit and Port Huron, Mich. This includes 12 years at Dominican High School in Detroit, a sponsored institution of the Adrian Dominican Congregation. She was also financial director for 11 years at Samaritan Health Center in Detroit, and the director of
annual donations for the Adrian Dominican Sisters Development Office for four years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich., in 2015.
Sister Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gail; and a cousin, Sister Mary Helen Mack, O.P., who was a member of the Congregation. She is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Helhowski of Mesa, Ariz., and Susan Nichols of Clinton Township, Mich.; two brothers, Patrick McEachin of Connelly Springs, N. C., and Robert McEachin of Caseville, Mich.; and a cousin, Sister Evelyn Piche, O.P., a member of the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Welcome of Sister Beverly will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby. The Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 1 to May 2, 2019