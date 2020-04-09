|
ADRIAN - Billie J. Miller, age 78, of Adrian passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Hamilton, Ala., to Thomas and Bernice (Smith) Courington. She married Steven A. Miller on Nov. 11, 1978, in Toledo, and he survives.
She was employed by General Motors and worked at several plants through the years, retiring from the Powertrain facility in Toledo in 1997. Billie thoroughly loved to read, paint and create crochet projects for her family.
In addition to her husband Steven, Billie is survived by a son, Michael (Julie) Beach of Palmyra; a daughter, Jodi (Mark) Swinehart of Adrian; two grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kyle Swinehart; a stepson, Steven J. Miller; two stepgrandchildren, Nastassja Daly and Ben Horlings II and two sisters, Gloria Pope and Carolyn "Janie" Permenter, both of Hamilton, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In accordance with Billie's wishes, cremation has occurred. Her cremains will be returned to Hamilton, Ala., to be reunited with her family.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020