Billie Rufus Kelley, Sr.


1934 - 2020
Billie Rufus Kelley, Sr. Obituary
CLAYTON - Billie Rufus Kelley, Sr., 85, of Clayton, succumbed to medical complications in the presence of his family on March 29, 2020.

He was born to Velva and Clarence Kelley on May 22, 1934.

Bill is survived by his wife Celia of 67 years, children, two sons: Billie Kelley, II (Kathy), Marcus Kelley (Jamie), and daughter, Velea (Kelley) Morast (Shane). Three sisters: Esther Stewart (Marvin), Emma Bondsteel (Bill) and Joyce Engel (Roger).

Grandchildren include Billie Rufus Kelley, III (Krista), Jamie (Juanita), Amber (Ricky), Nickolas (Alicia), Robbie (Suzanne) and Randy (Lisa).

Great-grandchildren include Chloe, Bailey, Morgan, Billie Rufus Kelley, IV, Isaiah, Prestin, Peyton, Raelyn, Roseanna, Emily, Kinsley and Kinsen Kelley. Great-great-grandchildren named Elysia and Rowen.

Bill worked 33 years in Adrian at American Chain and Cable Company, as a screw machine operator. He then worked another eight years at RIMA manufacturing in Hudson, again, as a screw machine operator before he completely retired to spend the rest of his years with his wife and family.

He loved his family very much. He enjoyed making memories through laughter, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to everyone who dedicated their time and attention to his care, with compassion and consistency.

Funeral Services were held for immediate family only at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson, due to the pandemic. He was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.

Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
