BRITTON - Billy Ray Baisden, age 85, of Britton died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born March 13, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur and Fannie (Mabes) Baisden. On Sept. 9, 1966, in Dundee, he married Jacqueline Ann Winter, and they have shared 53 years together.
Billy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Ford Motor Company. He attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Discipleship Group. Billy brought joy to everyone who knew him with his magnificent singing voice and loved singing for people or groups. He taught boxing and loved golfing, acting and exercising. Billy was loved by everyone and will be missed by all who loved him.
Besides his wife, Jacqueline, he is survived by two sisters, Jessie Newman of Toledo and Nancy Keller of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters and two brothers, Sara Steahly, Hazel Easter, Anna Mae Pollard, Naomi Mullens, James Baisden, Shirlene Lusk, Ruth Withlow, Betty Harper, Ethel Baisden and Vernon J. Baisden.
Visitation for Billy will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and Post No. 4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020