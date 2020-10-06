ADRIAN - Billy Ruff, age 62, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, after a brief illness.
Billy was born on Oct. 28, 1957, in Adrian to Richard and Bernice (Barber) Ruff. Billy graduated from Adrian High School, class of 1975. He spent most of his career as a truck driver, most recently and proudly at Soul Road Auto Parts.
Billy had a deep love and passion for dirt track racing. He was a driver, but most importantly, proud owner, car chief and father to his best buddy, Rich.
Dirt track racing was a part of Billy's life for over 30 years. When Billy was not racing, he enjoyed rabbit and coon hunting with his best friend, Randy Raper where they won many regional as well as national hunts.
Most important to Billy were his family and relationship with the Lord.
He was actively involved at the First Free Will Baptist Church. Billy was a living testimony to everyone he knew. Billy took the most pride in spending time with his grandson, Brayden. They have a special bond that will never be broken.
His children would like to take this time to have Billy remembered as a great and loving father who they will continue to have the utmost pride in. There was not a day where they did not talk as well as get a "Goodnight, I love you!"
Billy was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother and friend, Bruce "Kool-Aid" Winegarden. Left to cherish Billy's memory are his children, Rich (Shanna) Ruff and Shasta (Adam) Shanks; sister, Suzy Ruff; niece, Mandy (Joe) Burciaga; great-nephews, Angelo and Andres Burciaga; grandchildren, Brayden Ruff and Dylan Elliott, as well as four step-grandchildren, along with numerous close friends who will miss him greatly.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
Funeral services will be held privately, and cremation will take place.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Billy may be directed to the crowd funding set up by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home at the following link: https://andersonfuneralservices.funeraltechweb.com/admin/preview-site/1/tribute/details/3054/William-Ruff/obituary.html#.
