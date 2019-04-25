|
ADRIAN - Bobby Harold Tripp, age 61, of Adrian went home to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus, on April 20, 2019. He was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Adrian to Berton and May (Jones) Tripp. On Dec. 13, 1980, he married Rebecca (Miller) Tripp; she survives.
Surviving Bobby, besides his wife of 38 plus years, are five children, Jennifer (Ricky) Arno, Rodney (Cammie) Tripp, Cynthia (Michael) Hoffman, Timothy Tripp and Steven (Abby) Tripp; 16 grandchildren, Brian, Joshua (Mady), Andrea, Zach, Annika, Anneliese, Damian, Dominic, Gabe, Christopher, David, Willy, Thomas, Anthony and Benjamin; one great-grandson, Edwin; two sisters, Judy and Lovina; aunts, uncles and many nephews and nieces. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Nate, Roy and Dutch; one sister, Teresa; and four grandbabies, a set of twins and Jonathon and Mckenzie.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, and also on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
