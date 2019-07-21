|
ADRIAN - Bobby Joe Oliver, age 86, of Adrian died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 24, 1932, in Sayre, Ala., to John and Cora (Wedgeworth) Oliver. On Sept. 20, 1952, he married Nelda F. Mitchell in Deerfield. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2014. He had been employed by Revco and Hydro Aluminum for 44 years.
Bobby enjoyed bowling, golfing, watching Alabama Crimson Tide football games, taking cruises, and traveling to Alaska, Nova Scotia, Cairo, and Israel. He was a member of Bethany Assembly of God, where he had served on the board of directors and as an usher for over 45 years, and the Christian Family Camping Club. Bobby had been given the Michigan Senior of the Year Award in 2006. He loved to volunteer and served on many boards, including the Adrian Senior Center Advisory Board, the County Advisory Board for the Lenawee County Department on Aging, the Foster Grandparents Board, the Lenawee Transportation Advisory Board and the Walk to End Alzheimer's Committee.
Bobby is survived by a daughter, Deborah Oliver of Adrian; a sister, Tommie Sprague of Adrian; a sister-in-law, Sherry Mitchell of Lansing; special friend, Sandra Porter; and many friends. In addition to his wife, Nelda, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Leon; brother-in-law, Lew Sprague; and sisters-in-law, Mildred, Thurlene, and Barbara Oliver.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Assemble of God with Pastor Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Adrian Senior Center. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 21 to July 22, 2019