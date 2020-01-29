Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Bonnie J. Ballard


1923 - 2020
Bonnie J. Ballard Obituary
TECUMSEH - Bonnie J. Ballard, age 96 of Tecumseh, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Cambrian Memory Care of Tecumseh.

She was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Clinton, to Martin and Estella (Kotts) Eggert. She married Graydon Ballard on Sept. 2, 1950, in Adrian and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2009.

Bonnie is survived by one son, Martin J. (Alice) Flint of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, Martin G. Flint of Pueblo, Colo., Kasandra (Glen Hayden) Miller of Brooklyn and Minerva M. Alvarez of Tecumseh and three great-granddaughters, Celeste Littrup, Isabella Miller and Olivia Miller. In addition to her husband, Graydon, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Fenamore Eggert, and two sisters, Phyllis Fox and Leota Latimer.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Isabel Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Macon Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
