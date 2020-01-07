|
OREGON, Ohio - Bonnie Jean Harris-Casey, 86, and formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Adrian.
Bonnie was born in Oregon, Ohio, on July 17, 1933, to Arthur and Clara (Daly) Morgan. Bonnie worked over 30 years with Ohio Bell and AT&T as a telephone operator. She was a member of the St. Ignatius Catholic Church and remained true to her faith even after the loss of two children. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, baking and maintaining the perfect home. In later years she enjoyed traveling, casino trips and reading a good book. Bonnie will be remembered as a compassionate caregiver throughout her life, putting the needs of others before her own.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Stanley (Becky) Harris III, Mark (Antoinette) Harris, and Cal Harris; grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Gabrielle, Brandi, Joseph and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Tatiana, Blakesley, Camille, Ian, Willow, Brendan, Jaxson, Amber, Kevin and Jessica; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Tank; and brother, Kenneth (Annette) Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Casey; former husband, Stanley Harris II; son, Jeffrey Harris; daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Ron Holman; grandson, Jeffrey Harris II; sister, Patty Reville; and brother-in-law, Chuck Tank.
The family will greet friends at the Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, Ohio, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Ignatius Catholic Church. www.egglestonmeinert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020