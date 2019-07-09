Home

Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
279 S Central Ave
Umatilla, FL 32784
(352) 669-2146
Bonnie Opal (Brink) Hauter

Bonnie Opal (Brink) Hauter Obituary
NEVADA, Mo. - Bonnie Opal Brink Hauter of Nevada, Mo., went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019.

She was a former resident of Paisley, Fla., and Clayton, Mich. Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Herbert Hauter, and numerous other family members.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Umatilla, Fla. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019
