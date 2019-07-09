|
|
NEVADA, Mo. - Bonnie Opal Brink Hauter of Nevada, Mo., went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019.
She was a former resident of Paisley, Fla., and Clayton, Mich. Bonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Herbert Hauter, and numerous other family members.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Umatilla, Fla. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Umatilla, Fla.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019