ADRIAN - Brenda Elaine Gordon passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Adrian at the age of 52 with her loving family by her side.
She was always cheerful, loving, compassionate and charitably minded. Throughout her life she drew strength from her faith, family and friends.
Brenda was born on Nov. 24, 1967, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from Assumption College High School in 1985 and the University of Windsor in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Then she continued her education in civil engineering through St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario. She worked for the Wayne County Road Commission for 10 years and left to be a stay-at-home mom.
Brenda was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed being the recording secretary for the local Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Chapter. She was very involved in her church ministry at the Holy Family parish in Adrian. Brenda coordinated the church rummage sale, was a eucharistic minister, volunteered in the food pantry, led the funeral lunch teams and was a member of the Catholic ladies of Adrian.
In addition, she volunteered at Meals on Wheels, cooked meals for the homeless shelter and made shoe box toy kits for underprivileged children. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, community and all who knew her.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dan; their three daughters, Samantha, Lauren and Jaclyn; her parents, Joseph and Elaine (Harvieux) Bezaire; and her brothers, Chris (Rhonda) and Steven (Heather) Bezaire.
Her celebration of life will be scheduled and communicated at a future date. Brenda has requested that in lieu of flowers to please donate non-perishable food items to the Holy Family Parish Food Pantry.
Brenda has passed from the loving arms of her husband, Dan, to the loving arms of our savior, Jesus Christ.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.