|
|
ADRIAN - Brian Bunting, age 52, of Adrian passed away on April 9, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1968, in Adrian to Alvin Bunting and Ginger (Barth) Sturtevant. Brian had been employed with Mainstream and Merillat Cabinetry, both in Adrian. He was an absolute "die-hard" fan of the Chicago Bears and a self-taught, very talented painter in his spare-time.
In addition to his father, Alvin, Brian is survived by his siblings, Angela (Bunting) Macham of Adrian, David and Nadine (Watson) Bunting of Newport, Mich., and Kimberly Sturtevant of Dearborn Heights; one nephew, Steve Bunting; six nieces, Tasha Bunting, Kelsey Waldo, Kelsey Medina, Amanda Bunting, Hope Macham and Liz Gray; his fur baby, Zoey; his best friend for life, Charles Boyce III; his "Angel on Earth" Jessica Fritz-Echols; special friends, Art and Denise Barnhart, Ashley Gonzalez and Jade Pfund; and numerous extended family, including aunts, uncles, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Ginger; stepfather, Harold Sturtevant; and two brothers, James and Sherman Bunting.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements will be handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the of Michigan, or please visit our website at www.andersonfuneralservices.com to help offset expenses for his family by clicking on this link https://andersonfuneralservices.com/tribute/details/2823/Brian-Bunting/obituary.html.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020