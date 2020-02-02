|
|
SHERRARD, Ill. - Brian David Alexander Shearer, 67, of Sherrard, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint, Rock Island. There are no services.
Brian was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Highland Park, Mich., the son of Alexander and Marjorie Ellen (McKimmy) Shearer. He was a graduate of Adrian High School and the Specks Howard School of Broadcasting. He married Sharon (Fluke) Johnson on Oct. 13, 1990, in Adrian. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and bowling. He bowled two 300 games. He was a 30-gallon blood donor. He also loved to play Santa during the holidays.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lori (Adam) Kosarue, Michigan; stepchildren, Laurie Sutton, Alpha, Ill., Andrew (Lisa) Johnson, East Moline, and Sarah Blaisdell, Rockton, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to The Two Rivers YMCA or to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020