ADRIAN - Brian F. Warner, age 76, of Adrian went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, at home with his wife by his side.
Born on April 16, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frederick and Beatrice (Double) Warner of Jerome, Brian was the eldest of three children. He graduated from Adrian High School in 1961, then immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1961-65 and 1965-67 AFRES. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in November 1965 as Airman Second Class and then again November 1967 from the Air Force Reserves SGT., BAL MSL ANAL SPECL, Strategic Air Command and Systems Command. While enlisted, Brian also received his private pilot's license. After his time in the service he was employed several places, but he is most remembered for being a flight instructor for 50 years. Brian headed up a flight school at Prentice Aircraft, was airport manager for Lenawee County Airport and taught at Flight Safety International at Toledo Express.
On March 17, 1978, he married the love of his life, Jean Ellen Hill. Together they raised seven children.
Brian was a member of American Legion Post 97 and the Conservation League in Adrian. He enjoyed flying, being an amateur ham radio operator, participating in taekwondo, and being with his family. He was an active member and deacon at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church in Adrian as well as a beloved friend. He is loved beyond measure by his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jean (Hill) Warner; his brothers, Steven (Shirley) Warner and Robert Warner; his children, Lorie (Daniel) Crison-Forche, Audra (David) Daniel, Kelly Warner-Sheppard, Tim (Karen) Potes, Shaun (Diann) Warner, Shane (Jessica) Warner and Heather (Matthew) Yeager; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bea Warner, and his infant son, Shannon Lynn Warner.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Grace Point Evangelical Free Church, Adrian, with a luncheon to immediately follow. A private graveside burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park with full military honors being conducted by Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 97 of Adrian.
Contributions in Brian's memory may be made to Grace Point Evangelical Free Church.
Published in The Daily Telegram on June 23, 2019