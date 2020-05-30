SAND POINT - Brian H. Papenhagen, 71, of Sand Point passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Brian was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Toledo to the late Herbert and Linda (Blome) Papenhagen. He owned and operated Blissfield Insurance from 1974 until his retirement in 2011. He moved from Blissfield to Sand Point after retiring where he enjoyed golfing at Scenic Golf Course, hunting at The Lodge, fishing in Canada, boating and martin watching at sunset.
He was a dedicated family man with countless friends. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and longtime member of the Blissfield Rotary Club. Everybody who knew him loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, JoDee Friess (Justin Love) of Blissfield, Tracy Papenhagen of Blissfield and Corey (Darla) Papenhagen of Colorado; grandchildren, Christopher Betz, Sara Cyrus, Jamie Friess, Grayson Strouse, Sadie Strouse and Colin Papenhagen; great-grandson, Otto Cyrus; brother, David (Shirley) Papenhagen of Brownstown; and sister, Diann (Jim) Pavelka of Tipton.
There will be a private family service Sunday, May 31, at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in Blissfield.
Memorials may be made to the Rotary Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2020.