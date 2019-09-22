|
ADRIAN - Brian Keith Bovee, age 75, of Adrian passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Brian was born on Sept. 14, 1944, the oldest son of Keith and Helen (Rathburn) Bovee. He graduated in 1962 from Chesterfield High School. He married Janet Ellen Kafer on Sept. 26, 1964, and she survives.
Brian was employed at Citizens Gas Company/DTE Energy, retiring in July of 2016 after 52 years of service. He was a licensed mechanical and electrical contractor and the mechanical and electrical inspector for several townships and villages, retiring July 1, 2019.
He was a member of the Addison Gun Club, The Detroit Beagle Club, The Southern Michigan Beagle Club, The International Association of Electrical Inspectors, The Michigan Mechanical Inspectors Association and the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to Canada and Alaska. Most recently his greatest pleasure was his "Five Star Farms."
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by two daughters, Leanne Svoboda and Michelle (Michael) Palpant; five grandchildren, Paige and Kaitlin Svoboda, Mason, Maxwell and Mallory Palpant; two sisters, Carol (Alan) Pummel and Kathy (Dave) Selman; a brother, Forrest "Fred" (Beverly) Bovee; a sister-in-law, Linda Bovee; two uncles, Richard Kelly and Burdette (Diane) Bovee; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Barry Bovee.
At Brian's request there will be no public visitation and the family will have a private burial.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Also, at Brian's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019