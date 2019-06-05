|
|
IRISH HILLS - Bridget Ann Lorenz, age 35, of the Irish Hills passed away June 1, 2019.
She was born Sept. 20, 1983, in Tecumseh, the daughter of Gary Lorenz and Christine Lorenz. Bridget attended Onsted Schools and went on to Jackson Community College to earn her nursing degree. Later she achieved her bachelor's degree in nursing. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews. Bridget also had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her dogs. She spent much of her free time traveling and enjoying the outdoors.
She is survived by her mother, Christine Lorenz; her father, Gary (Ginny) Lorenz; brother, Brandon (Lori) Lorenz; sister-in-law, Kara; and nieces and nephews, Landon, Ella, Leah and Lexi. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard and Vena Alcock and Herbert and Virginia Lorenz; and her brother, Brock Lorenz.
A Celebration of Bridget's Life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway Adrian.
Bridget's death is a tragedy and it is one that we want acknowledged and used to help others. Please consider donating to Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority. www.lcmha.org. Condolences may be offered online at www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019