Bringfriede Gisela King
1938 - 2020
HARRISON - Bringfriede Gisela King was born Jan. 8, 1938. She went to be with the Lord Aug. 6, 2020, at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by parents Bringfriede and Alois Wache; husband Russell King; youngest son David Suchman and a sister Renate.
She is survived by sons Tom (Carol Suchman), Mark Suchman and Bill Suchman; daughter-in-law Laura Suchman and many relatives in Germany including a brother, Norbert Wache, sister Christa Hagele, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
