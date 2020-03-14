|
PALMYRA - Bruce A. Vanderpool, Sr., age 84, of Palmyra passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born Aug. 9, 1935, at home in Jasper to Harry and Eva Mae (Corwin) Vanderpool. He graduated from Sand Creek High School.
In addition to farming, Bruce worked in welding and was a shop superintendent at Jet Wheel Blast for many years. He was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, and the Moose Lodge No. 1034. He was also involved with the Farmers Antique Tractor and Engine Association and the National Threshers of Wauseon.
Bruce is survived by his children: Deborah (Roger) Heath, Bruce (Tammy) Vanderpool, Jr., Kevin (Wendy) Vanderpool, Karen (David) Messer; his long-time special friend, Janet Sayers, and her children, Jeff (Roje) Sayers and Matthew Sayers; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews; and his partner-in-crime, Ken (Becky) Wellnitz; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Jean Vanderpool; and extended family members who were very dear to him.
Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by all nine of his siblings.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph's Campus, with celebrant Rev. Tim McIntire, OSFS. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with a time for sharing at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Sacred Heart School of Hudson.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020