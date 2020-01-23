|
|
MANITOU BEACH - It is with deep sadness that the family of Bruce A. McCormick announces his passing on Jan. 21, 2020. Bruce had been in declining health for the past year. He passed in the comfort of his own home under the care of his family; his good friend, Dr. Gene Bolles; and Hospice of Lenawee.
Bruce Allen McCormick was born on June 15, 1935, to Lawrence E. and L. Beatrice (Carroll) McCormick in Adrian. He graduated from Blissfield High School in 1953. Bruce received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Michigan in 1957, and master's in 1958. He played trumpet in the marching and concert band, as well as in the Fanfare Five for football games in Ann Arbor. Bruce was an avid Michigan football fan and held season tickets to the home games for more than 40 years.
Bruce married the former Lois Knoblauch on June 15, 1962. They celebrated more than 57 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Scott (Julie) McCormick, Patrick McCormick and Anne (Jeff) Gulian. Bruce cherished the times he spent with his six grandchildren as they participated in their sporting and musical events. Their grandchildren are Delaney and Eric McCormick, John and Sarah McCormick, and Judy and Gabe Gulian. Bruce and his family traveled many places, especially with family.
Bruce taught instrumental music in public school for 38 years, 28 of which were in Blissfield. Bruce believed he was called to teach music and hopefully influence the lives of many young people.
Bruce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blissfield, having been baptized and confirmed there. In earlier years he was active in church activities, singing in the choir and serving on the Administrative Board in different capacities.
Bruce was a life member of the Masonic Lodge, served as charter president of the Blissfield Area Lions Club, and was a member of the Adrian Chamber Brass.
Funeral services for Bruce will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Blissfield with the Rev. Gunsoo Jung officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.
Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Blissfield or Hospice of Lenawee. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020