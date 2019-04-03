|
MANITOU BEACH - Bruce Galbraith Walker, age 62, of Manitou Beach passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 9, 1956, in Adrian to Virginia (Kilchenman) and William Walker, and graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1975.
In 1998, Bruce married Sheryl Ellcey, and she survives. For the past 21 years, Bruce and Sheryl have shared many happy times traveling and entertaining family and friends at their lake home.
Bruce owned and operated Lakeside Hardware in Manitou Beach for the past 32 1/2 years. He was committed to the lake community and taking excellent care of his customers. He enjoyed playing golf and weekends on the sand bar. The ultimate host, Bruce loved cooking and tending bar for his guests as well as making sure there were plenty of games to play such as cards, cribbage, horse shoes, badminton and corn hole. Friends and family looked forward to the annual Summer Solstice party. He was a trustee for Rollin Township and a member of Devils Lake Yacht Club.
In addition to his mother, Virginia (Harold) Carlson of Mansfield, Ohio; stepmother, Kathy Walker of Adrian and his wife, Sheryl, he is survived by his children, Melissa (Ricky) Tants of Crown Point, Ind.; Alexandria Walker of Adrian and Derek Hooker of Adrian; grandchildren, Toni and Jemma; siblings, Chris Ann Walker-Dilley of Silverthorne, Colo.; and her children, Brett (Shannon) and Kendall; Sue (Albert) Saiz of Albuquerque, N.M.; and their children, Patrick (Sara) and A.J.; and Bonnie (John) Tuckerman of Blissfield and their children, Katy and Jake.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Walker.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or the . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019