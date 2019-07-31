|
ADRIAN - Buford Ray Gouldman, aka "Walking Tall," was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Mingo, Mo. Buford Ray, age 82, died July 26, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian, where he was gently cared for in his last days.
He was the son of Alfred G. and Mary M. (House), and with his twin sister, Ruth Fay, the youngest of six children; Cleatus James, Marjorie (Jarman), Johnny and Norma Jean (Jarman). He was the last surviving sibling.
Buford Ray married Jean Ann McLeod of Dowagiac on Feb. 18, 1967. He was preceded in death by Jean in 2017 and his daughter, Christie Lynn, in 2006.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Julie Russell of Wilbraham, Mass.; and Tammie of Adrian; two grandsons, Sean of Niles and Atticus Russell of Wilbraham, Mass.; and friends with everyone he crossed paths and shared a smile with.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Riverview Terrace Community Room, 400 College Ave., Adrian. www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019