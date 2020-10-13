1/1
Burnice Mae Brockway
1974 - 2020
ADRIAN - Burnice Mae Brockway, age 45, of Adrian passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1974, in Adrian the daughter of Richard Brockway and Pamela (Dauber) Leon. Even though Burnice was late for "everything," when she walked into a room, everyone would gravitate towards her. Burnice was very organized, loved to shop, gardening, camping with her children and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pamela (Rod) Leon of Adrian and Richard Brockway of Clayton, she is survived by her children, Noah and Raina Walters; two brothers, Matthew (Charlene) Brockway of Adrian and Jason (Julie) Leon of Adrian; one sister, Michelle (Brian McClain) Brockway of Morenci; nieces and nephews, Caleb Brockway, Caitlin Brockway, Zachary Brockway, William Leon and Scott Wilt and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services for Burnice will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Cremation will follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the children of Burnice to help with their future expenses. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
