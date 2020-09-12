LAKE SOMERSET - Byron Raymond Youtsey, age 83, of Lake Somerset, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Hurley Hospital in Flint, Mich.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of Leona Case-Mills. On Dec. 22, 1973, he married Linda Brown-Jenkins, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2019.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War where he was honorably discharged.
Byron and Linda had many years together. They loved to travel, build many houses together and spending time with Doug and Vickey Akers gambling, fishing and camping.
Byron loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Byron is survived by his children, Barney (Brenda) Youtsey of Jonesville, Deanna Barker of Tennessee, Melody (Mark) Reilly of Brooklyn and Pat (Lori) Youtsey of Alabama.
In addition to his wife, Linda Youtsey, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Vogel Paradine, and his brothers, Richard Youtsey, Orville Youtsey, Jerry Youtsey and Myron Youtsey. He had lots of grandkids and great-grandkids.
Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Full military honors will be provided by the Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 Hudson American Legion.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.