MEDINA TWP. - Cara Lou Whittecar Hauter, age 89, of Medina Township passed away on June 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Dover Township, Fulton County, Ohio, to Clair and Flossie (Bingman) Whittecar on the Whittecar family farm dating back to 1869. As a student at Chesterfield School she made many childhood friends that she would continue to stay in contact with throughout her life along with the school band being one of many of her interests.
She married Charles William (Bill) Hauter Oct. 23, 1948, and they moved to Medina to live on the Hauter home farm. To say the least, things were a little different then. With a small flock of chickens she was able to sell enough eggs to pay the hospital bills for the delivery of their children. She liked to plow the fields with her Ford Ferguson and two bottom plow.
Bill preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2015, after 67 years of marriage.
Cara Lou was employed at Stauffer Chemical in Weston and later at Anderson Development in Adrian. With Anderson Development for 30-plus years, she was an accounts payable and payroll administrator. With the inception of personal computers she was the resident computer person for her family farm utilizing farm accounting software.
She is survived by two children, Ron (Jan) Hauter and Linda (David) Arno. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dave (Dawn) Hauter, Ryan (Gretchen) Arno and Kim (Brian) Bazen, along with great-grandchildren, Jacob Hauter, Katie Hauter, Chris Arno, Brad Arno, Tyler Bazen and Hanna Bazen.
She was well noted for her holiday dinners, as everything tasted so good that everyone was willing to risk his or her life for just one more bite. Her interests were many including quilting, gardening, bird watching, antique furniture and dishes along with watching her family grow. She belonged to several organizations throughout her life, but her time with the Medina Extension Club and Medina Bunco Club seemed to be her greatest joy.
Funeral services for Cara will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. Interment will follow in Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Cara's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Dover Township, Fulton County, Ohio, to Clair and Flossie (Bingman) Whittecar on the Whittecar family farm dating back to 1869. As a student at Chesterfield School she made many childhood friends that she would continue to stay in contact with throughout her life along with the school band being one of many of her interests.
She married Charles William (Bill) Hauter Oct. 23, 1948, and they moved to Medina to live on the Hauter home farm. To say the least, things were a little different then. With a small flock of chickens she was able to sell enough eggs to pay the hospital bills for the delivery of their children. She liked to plow the fields with her Ford Ferguson and two bottom plow.
Bill preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2015, after 67 years of marriage.
Cara Lou was employed at Stauffer Chemical in Weston and later at Anderson Development in Adrian. With Anderson Development for 30-plus years, she was an accounts payable and payroll administrator. With the inception of personal computers she was the resident computer person for her family farm utilizing farm accounting software.
She is survived by two children, Ron (Jan) Hauter and Linda (David) Arno. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Dave (Dawn) Hauter, Ryan (Gretchen) Arno and Kim (Brian) Bazen, along with great-grandchildren, Jacob Hauter, Katie Hauter, Chris Arno, Brad Arno, Tyler Bazen and Hanna Bazen.
She was well noted for her holiday dinners, as everything tasted so good that everyone was willing to risk his or her life for just one more bite. Her interests were many including quilting, gardening, bird watching, antique furniture and dishes along with watching her family grow. She belonged to several organizations throughout her life, but her time with the Medina Extension Club and Medina Bunco Club seemed to be her greatest joy.
Funeral services for Cara will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci. Interment will follow in Medina Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Cara's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.