MORENCI - Carl "Shady" H. Kruse, 90, of Morenci, died Monday afternoon, July 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice at Provincial House in Adrian. He was born Nov. 16, 1928 in Seneca Township, to the late, William and Wilahemia (Powelke) Kruse.
He grew up in the Seneca Township area of Lenawee County and served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 in the 196 US Army Regiment. On April, 7, 1956, he married the love of his life Wanda Jane Hall, in Morenci. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage together.
For 41 years, he worked in maintenance manufacturing at Hydro Aluminum before retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Morenci American Legion, Post 368, enjoyed farming, going to auctions, plus fixing and racing cars. His children, grand children, and great grandchildren were very important to him and he loved spending time with the family he and Wanda created.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Tim (Julie) Kruse of Morenci, Karla (Ed) Bowen of Grand Marais, Mich., Deb (Matt) Jacobs of Blissfield; five grandchildren, Kyle (Jess) Kruse, Travis (Jodi) Kruse, Valerie (Joe Wohlgamuth) Kruse, Landan Jacobs, Kaitlyn Jacobs; seven great-grandchildren, Destini, Ty, Klete, Maizey, Talan, Tavin, Tenley; and his brother, William O. (Jane) Kruse Jr. of Morenci.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Kruse; and five sisters, Bessie Yenor, Louisa Kruse, Emma Johnston, Ellen Wilson, and Marie Plummer.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for Carl will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Carl can be made to ProMedica Hospice or the Morenci American Legion, Post 368. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 3 to July 4, 2019