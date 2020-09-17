1/1
Carl Roger Wiesinger
1936 - 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Carl R. Wiesinger, passed away peacefully wrapped in the arms of family on Sept. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Adrian to Walter and Dorothy (Hannewald) Wiesinger, Carl is survived by his loving wife and best friend Judy (Artz); children Roxanne (Lee Edwards), Wiesinger, Dwight Wiesinger, Robin (David) Bair, Jeff (Stephanie) Warzynski; grandchildren Adam (Jewel) Wiesinger, Damon Marks, Jordan Warzynski; great-grandchildren Beth Wiesinger, Gracelynn Wiesinger; brother Earl (Joyce) Wiesinger; sister-in-law's Barbara Wiesinger, Karan Cole, Sharon Walker, Nila Bristle and many other wonderful family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents (Walter and Dorothy), brother Paul Wiesinger and grandson Jacob Warzynski.
Carl and Judy were married on Jan. 23, 1976, and during their 44 years together, rarely spent a moment apart. They were best friends and built a beautiful life together. They loved spending time with family and friends, celebrating birthdays and holidays or any other occasion where Carl could show off his grilling skills during Michigan's beautiful summertime backyard BBQs.
Their love of sunny and warm destinations led to vacations in Aruba, the Bahamas, Jamaica and Las Vegas.
An avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines (Go Blue!), Carl and Judy built a well-known business together in Tecumseh (C & J Specialties), where they sold branded college merchandise to retailers in the Big 10 conference.
Carl was committed to his community and served others by volunteering time to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department as a volunteer, The Optimist Club as president, Little League as a coach and Grace United Methodist Church as the congregation chairman.
The family gathered in St. Louis, Mo., to celebrate Carl and the life story they've all created together. Many wonderful stories of a life well-lived were shared and the bond of family was strengthened.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice Memorial Fund, 1630 Des Peres Road, Suite 305, St. Louis, MO 63131 and the family's on-line guestbook can be seen at www.Schrader.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 14, 2020
We will miss you, Carl, but you had a wonderful life here on earth and the Lord said it was time for you to spend the rest of your life in heaven with no more pain and tears. You leave a well cared for family and they will cherish your memory for the rest of their lives.
Joyce Wiesinger
Brother
