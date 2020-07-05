THREE RIVERS - Carl Theodore Richard Drefke, 82, of Three Rivers passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1937, to Carl Louis and Bertha Marie (Bruechert) Drefke.
Carl graduated from Deerfield High School and Toledo University. He was also in the Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. While residing in Arkansas, he was chosen Sportsman of the Year. He also enjoyed working with the local Boy Scout troop.
He leaves his wife, Carol (Black); daughter ,Carol Jean (Leon) Sanford; and son, Mark Edward. A son, Philip Reed, preceded him in death.
He also leaves stepson Jonathon Fulton, Gregory Fulton and Melanie (Oswalt) Fulton. He also leaves sister Nancy (Harry) Teets, Manitou Beach, and sister Darlene (Bill) Eastes, Denver, Colo. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Ninth Street United Methodist Church, 700 Ninth St., Three Rivers. The Rev. Ed Ross will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Hice-Shutes American Legion Post No. 170. Memorials in Carl's memory may be donated to the Boy Scouts of America and the Ninth Street United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.
