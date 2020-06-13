He was the kindest, most loving husband and father. He fought Parkinsons with grace and was a role Model for many. LAURA
was an an angel during his fight.. we feel the loss and want to
Express our deepest sympathy to the family..Gary and Judy McNitt
ADRIAN - Carl W. Davis, age 81, of Adrian died on June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Laura, and children, Carl (Christina) Davis, Jr., Julie (Dale) Blackmon, Christine (Michael) Hofford, Craig (Kimberly) Davis, and Laurel (Young) Ng.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, where a full obituary can be viewed. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.