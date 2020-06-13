Carl W. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Carl W. Davis, age 81, of Adrian died on June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and children, Carl (Christina) Davis, Jr., Julie (Dale) Blackmon, Christine (Michael) Hofford, Craig (Kimberly) Davis, and Laurel (Young) Ng.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, where a full obituary can be viewed. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
He was the kindest, most loving husband and father. He fought Parkinsons with grace and was a role Model for many. LAURA
was an an angel during his fight.. we feel the loss and want to
Express our deepest sympathy to the family..Gary and Judy McNitt
Gary McNitt
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved